Modi playing politics over anti-satellite missile capability: Mayawati

'But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable,' she said.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bahujan Samaj Party chief. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over India's anti-satellite missile capability.

"Congratulations to Indian defence scientists for the successful experiment of shooting down a satellite in the space. But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable," she said in her tweet in Hindi.

Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

"The honourable election commission should definitely take cognizance of this," Mayawati said in her tweet.

