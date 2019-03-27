Home Nation

Nirav Modi extradition: CBI team likely to leave for London

A Joint Director-level officer has been deputed to leave for London Wednesday with necessary documents, they said.

Published: 27th March 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi, PNB

Nirav Modi took huge amount of money just on the basis of Letters of Undertaking from PNB bank. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A joint CBI-ED team will soon leave for London to assist local authorities in the extradition case of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi whose bail plea will come for hearing before a court there on Friday, officials said.

A Joint Director-level officer each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been deputed to leave for London Wednesday with necessary documents, they said.

The ED officer will carry the latest charge sheet filed by the agency against Modi's wife Ami and the recent attachments made by it in the case.

The Indian officials will meet various officers of that country, including those from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and brief them about the charges and fresh evidence against Modi, his family and others in connection with the case.

  The 48-year old diamantaire is accused of swindling over 2 billion USD from state-run Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

He was spotted living in an upscale locality in London by the UK-based newspaper The Telegraph.

Nirav Modi was later arrested on the basis of the extradition request of India and a Red Corner notice issued against him on the request of the CBI last year.

He was produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court last week, wherein he contested his extradition to India.

District Judge Marie Mallon denied bail to Modi and remanded him in custody till March 29, saying there was substantial grounds to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid had certified India's extradition request for the fugitive diamantaire earlier this month, triggering the legal process kick-started with the issuance of a warrant.

The news of the certification of India's request came after Modi was tracked down to a three-bedroom flat in the Centre Point tower block of luxury apartments in West End of London.

He is believed to have arrived in London last year and was able to travel in and out of Britain at least four times since his passport was cancelled by the Indian authorities in February 2018.

Modi was also reportedly living in the heart of the city above his jewellery boutique Nirav Modi on Old Bond Street, which has since closed down.

He is now believed to be running a new business which describes itself on the UK's Companies House register as a wholesale trader and retailer of watches and jewellery in specialised stores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nirav modi Nirav Modi extradition CBI Diamantaire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp