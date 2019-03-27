Home Nation

PM insulted veterans like Advani by not letting them contest Lok Sabha polls: Kejriwal

Kejriwal noted that the attitude of the Prime Minister is against the Hindu culture which teaches people to respect their elders.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted veteran leaders like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi by not letting them contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal noted that the attitude of the Prime Minister is against the Hindu culture which teaches people to respect their elders.

"The way Modi is insulting L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, it is completely against the Hindu culture. Hindu culture teaches people to respect their elders and not insult them."

"People are talking about why Modi is insulting Joshi and Sushma (External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj)," he said in a series of tweets.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Former BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Murli Manohar Joshi has been asked by his party to not contest the upcoming general elections, a development in line with its decision to not field many of its veterans, including its founding member and longest-serving chief L K Advani, in the polls.

"Those elders who build the home have been thrown out. When he cannot support his elders then who can he support," Kejriwal said in another tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L K Advani Murli Manohar Joshi Arvind Kejriwal PM Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp