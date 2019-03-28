Chandigarh diary: City civic authorities to increase fine from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 for littering garbage

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Littering to prove costly

Littering garbage will now burn a hole in the pockets of the culprits as Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to increase the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 10, 000 and will start fining the culprits soon.

The move comes after the city slipped to the 20th rank in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan, specifically due to poor management of garbage.

The Corporation has decided to set new rates for garbage collection and a higher fine for littering. The city has 2.5 lakh households and 50,000 commercial units, which will be affected.

Mohali trash collection charges fixed

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has approved the rates for door-to-door collection of garbage. For residential areas the rates range from Rs 100 to Rs 150, and for industrial areas from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

The Punjab Local Bodies department has given its nod in this regard and the rates will be notified soon and will come into force from the first week of April. The rates have been fixed as garbage collection has been outsourced and the corporation had received complaints about overcharging.

The corporation has started segregation of waste in phases 7, 9, 10 and 11 after Mohali slipped to the 153rd position in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Parking rates halved

Parking rates have been halved in Chandigarh for three months, as the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation recently decided not to change the rates till the allotment of the new parking contract.

The corporation had hired employees from firms providing manpower to its other divisions to manage the parking lots.

The parking rates will be H5 for two-wheelers and H 10 for four-wheelers, except at the parking lots near Elante Mall, Fun Republic and Sector 34, where the prevailing rates will continue.

Fine for not registering pet set to go up

Not registering your pet dog may cost you heavily as the Chandigarh Administration is likely to notify a higher penalty soon. The local government department of the administration had sought a clarification from the Municipal Commissioner before notifying the new penalty. The General House of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had approved the proposal for enhancing the penalty from H500 to H5,000 last year.

Store’s appeal dismissed

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed the appeal of Lifestyle International retail store in Chandigarh and upheld the order passed by the forum in January, whereby it directed the retail store to provide free carry bags to all customers who purchased articles from its shop. It had also given compensation of H3,000 to the complainant.