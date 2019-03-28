Home Nation

Congress masterstroke of inducting independent MLAs leaves Rajasthan BJP gaping

Congress effected a masterstroke on Wednesday, inducting a dozen independent MLAs hours before party chief Rahul Gandhi announced the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo|PTI)

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo|PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress effected a masterstroke on Wednesday, inducting a dozen independent MLAs hours before party chief Rahul Gandhi announced the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The development put the BJP on the back foot, especially so, when rebel leaders Ghanshyam Tiwari, Janardhan  Singh Gehlot and Surendra Pareek also joined its rival. The inductees can influence voting patterns in 10 LS constituencies, Congress claimed.

The inductees were mostly erstwhile Congress rebels who had fought independently and won when the party refused them tickets to the Assembly due to a tussle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Sachin Pilot.

They, however, come at a time when the Congress is faced with a paucity of candidates, with most promising ones elected to the Assembly and made ministers. Some of them have been nominated for LS polls. Should they win, it would open the gates for new inductees to join the government.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“The induction of independents will not only help Congress but also improve its chances at the hustings”, said Narayan Bareth, political observer.

But most talk is centered around BJP rebel Ghanshyam Tiwari, who won the Sanganer seat in 2013 by record votes. Congress has introduced him as an RSS face who joined mainstream politics because of the opposition he faced from Vasundhara Raje, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. 

Tiwari had formed Deendayal Vahini party due to differences with Raje and fought the Assembly polls.

Surendra Goyal had left BJP after the refusal of a ticket from Pali’s Jaitaran seat. Raje had inducted Janardan Singh Gehlot from Congress into BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Indian Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp