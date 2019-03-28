Home Nation

Lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara gets stern SC warning after attempting to browbeat judges

It said serious allegations have been levelled against both the members of the bench in a letter received by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and other judges of the apex court.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sending out a stern message to lawyers who often criticise judges, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sentenced lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara to three months in jail for contempt of court and for attempting to browbeat judges in a matter related to awarding of the ‘senior advocate’ designation.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran, however, suspended the sentence as the advocate tendered an unconditional apology and undertaking that he will never attempt to browbeat any judge, either in the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court.

However, the bench barred Nedumpara from practising as an advocate in the SC for one year and also issued a fresh contempt notice to him and three others for scandalous allegations they made against both the judges of the bench.

It said serious allegations have been levelled against both the members of the bench in a letter received by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and other judges of the apex court.

It requested the CJI to constitute an appropriate bench to hear the fresh contempt issue.

Early this month, the court had held Nedumpara guilty of contempt for taking a senior lawyer’s name to allege that sons and daughters of judges were given priority in awarding the ‘senior advocate’ designation.

The top court had said that he attempted to browbeat the courts and his conduct deserved severe punishment.

The contempt case arose when he was arguing a petition filed by his organisation National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms challenging the current system of designation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp