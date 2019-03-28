Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi unlikely to contest from Gujarat

As BJP president Amit Shah will be contesting from Gandhinagar, the chances of another national-level leader contesting from the state are very slim, a state BP leader said.

Published: 28th March 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to contest election from Gujarat is spite of the demands from the BJP's state unit, a party leader here has said.

Modi had won from Vadodara and Varanasi in 2014 and chose to retain the latter.

As BJP president Amit Shah will be contesting from Gandhinagar, the chances of another national-level leader contesting from the state are very slim, a state BP leader said on the condition of anonymity.

"I do not think that they will field two national leaders from one state. There is no chance of Modi fighting from a seat in Gujarat," the BJP leader said.

State BJP leaders have requested Modi to contest from Gujarat to boost party workers' morale, especially in the aftermath of the 2017 Assembly elections when the Congress managed to restrict the BJP to 99 seats, lowest in two decades, and increased its own tally by 16 seats to 77 in the 182-member Legislative Assembly.

Till Tuesday, rumours were doing rounds in BJP circles that Modi was going to contest from Surat, but party sources said it was not true.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate from Surat.

BJP's Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, who won from Vadodara after Modi vacated it, is seeking re-election from the seat.

Gujarat will vote on April 23.

The last date of filing nominations is April 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp