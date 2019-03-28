Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Mamata challenges PM Modi to election debate

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister  Narendra Modi to a debate before the Lok Sabha elections. 

Published: 28th March 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee releases party manifesto ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Kolkata Wednesday March 27 2019. | PTI

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister  Narendra Modi to a debate before the Lok Sabha elections. 

"Modi has never addressed the Press in his five years. I urge him to at least sit with me in a debate this poll season.”

Mamata said she was willing to solve the Kashmir issue.

“We need to take Kashmiris into confidence. I wish to visit J&K and understand their need. I have solved Maoist insurgency and Gorkhaland issue. I also wanted to go to Kandahar to bring back our stranded Indian passengers but the government did not allow me”, she said.

Mamata also predicted it will be difficult for BJP to win 135 seats.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“BJP had 21 seats of 193 in south India, Odisha and West Bengal in 2014 and has no major ally now. In 80 UP seats, the Mahagathbandhan drawing 40% votes will leave 20-25 seats to BJP. It will do worse in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh where it lost the Assemblies.” 

Meanwhile, Mamata dismissed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against her government, saying “he is just a kid”.

Gandhi at last week’s rally in Malda charged both Modi and the Trinamool of failing to fulfil their promises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp