Economist Jean Dreze detained for holding public meet on Jharkhand starvation deaths, released later

RANCHI: Renowned social economist Jean Dreze along with two other activists were arrested at Bishunpur in Garhwa, allegedly for holding a public meeting without any permission from the district administration on Thursday.

The three were finally released after being detained for over two hours in the police station. Dreze after being released from detention told that they were being forced to furnish a bond but they refused to do so.

He also told that they were not allowed to speak to anyone during their detention as their cellphones were taken away

"Democracy has no meaning if people are not given permission for holding peaceful and non-political public meetings," said Dreze.

Other two Right to Food activists who were identified as Vivek and Anuj had gone there to participate in Dreze's programme. The meeting was related to the recent starvation deaths in Jharkhand.

"We were detained by the police without any reason despite the fact that the meeting was peaceful and non-political," said Vivek. He further claimed that the police had been given in writing about the conduct of the public meeting on March 28.

District administration, however, claimed that they had not been informed about the meeting, and the action was taken as a precautionary measure since the model code of conduct has been imposed in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.