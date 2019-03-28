PIL filed before SC seeking guidelines for strip search searching students during examination

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction to the Centre to implement guidelines for the flying squad and invigilators for searching and physically frisking the students during examination.

The PIL claimed that various instances have come to light regarding physical strip search of students by flying squads in examination halls.

The petition, filed through advocate Anuja Kapur, said physical strip search leads to mental agony and disorder like depression, anxiety, panic attacks and even suicidal behaviour among the students during examination.

"Despite the existence of clear guidelines and instructions to the flying squad, invigilators and schools authorities on examining, searching and physically frisking the students, who are taking their papers in examination halls, the central and state governments have violated the said laws, instructions and guidelines," the plea said.