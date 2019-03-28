Home Nation

Will become a goon if anyone tries to bully people of Badaun: BJP candidate Sanghmitra Maurya

Sanghmitra Maurya is up against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav, who is also the sitting MP from Badaun.

LUCKNOW: Sanghamitra Maurya, the daughter of UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, on Wednesday said she would become a goon if anyone tries to bully the people of Badaun, the parliamentary constituency she is contesting from on a BJP ticket.

"Agar aapke beech koi gundagardi karane aata hai toh un gundon se bhi badi gundi Sanghamitra ban jaayegi agar kisi ne yahan par aapke samman, swabhimaan ke saath khilwad karne ki koshish ki (If anyone tries to play with your dignity, self-respect and attempts to bully you, Sanghmitra will turn into a bigger goon than those people)," she said at a public gathering here.

Maurya is up against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav, who is also the sitting MP from Badaun.

She had contested the 2014 general elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat against SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases starting April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

