8 dead, 24 injured in Yamuna Expressway accident

By IANS

GREATER NOIDA: Eight persons, including a woman, were killed, and 24 others injured on Friday when a speeding bus rammed into a truck from the rear on the Yamuna Expressway here, police in Uttar Pradesh said.

The accident occurred at around 5 a.m. near Karauli village some 29 kilometre from the Expressway Zero point. The bus packed with passengers was headed to Noida from Agra when its driver apparently missed the truck in the dark and hit it from the rear.

The impact of the collision was such that the front part of the bus was completely damaged. Villagers from nearby informed the police and also helped in the rescue.

"Teams were immediately rushed to the spot. The injured were pulled out of the badly damaged bus and admitted to Kailash Hospital in nearby Jewar," SHO Rabupura, Sunil Kumar Singh told IANS.

The bus driver is among those killed. The bodies have been sent for autopsies, Singh added. The police is trying to establish the sequence of events and trying to record eyewitness accounts.