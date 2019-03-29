Home Nation

BJD announces candidates for 18 more Assembly seats

Seven outgoing MLAs have been denied tickets in the latest list. Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty has been re-nominated from the Puri Assembly constituency.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESHWAR: BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced the names of candidates for 18 more Assembly constituencies in Odisha. The party has so far announced candidates for 18 Lok Sabha and 119 Assembly constituencies.

Sambit Routray has been fielded from the Paradip Assembly constituency in Jagatsinghpur district. Routray is the son of former state Minister Damodar Rout, who joined the BJP after being ousted from the ruling party. Rout is contesting from the district's Balikuda-Erasama constituency on a BJP ticket.

Odisha faces simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections for 21 Parliamentary and 147 Assembly seats. The polls will be held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019 Naveen Patnaik BJD

