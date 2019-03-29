BJP MP Shripad Naik files nomination from North Goa

Home Nation

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik (File | PTI)

By IANS

Four-time MP and Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, on Friday filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the North Goa seat in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to reporters, Naik expressed confidence about his victory for a fifth time in a row.

"Going into the campaign I am confident about my victory. People of Goa have seen what Prime Minister Narendra Modi can deliver," Naik said.

One of the senior-most Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state, Naik's candidature was initially objected to by party workers considered close to late leader Manohar Parrikar, who had complained to the state BJP brass that Naik was ineffective and inaccesible.

The BJP's candidate for the South Goa seat and outgoing MP Narendra Sawaikar has also filed his nomination papers.

Goa will have simultaneous elections for both the two Lok Sabha seats as well as for three Assembly by-polls on April 23.

