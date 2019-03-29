Home Nation

BJP workers didn't allow Manik Sarkar to address poll meeting, alleges CPM

Sarkar faced BJP workers wrath on Thursday when he had gone to the place to campaign in favour of the party candidate for West Tripura constituency

Published: 29th March 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was prevented from addressing an election meeting at Mohanbhog, a village in Sipahijala district by a group of BJP workers despite presence of police and paramilitary forces, a senior CPI (M) state leader claimed Friday.

Sarkar, who is leader of the opposition in the Tripura assembly, faced BJP workers wrath on Thursday when he had gone to the place to campaign in favour of the party candidate for West Tripura constituency, Shankar Datta.

Despite the presence of police and the paramilitary forces, Sarkar was not allowed to address the rally and he had to come back, CPI (M) state leader state secretary Gautam Das told reporters.

Follow our full election coverage here

The village falls in Sarkars home turf Dhanpur.

Das said, Datta lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) through Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sriram Taranikanti and demanded for proper measures against political violence.

When contacted, BJP spokesperson, Nabendu Bhattacharya said no BJP activist or supporter were present at Mohanbhog.

"We have heard that he faced Sarakar go back slogans and the people gathered there also showed him black flags," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, CPI(M) Lok Sabha candidate for West Tripura constituency Shankar Prasad Dutta accused BJP of attacking him during poll rallies in different parts of the state.

Das alleged that ever since BJP came to power on March 3 last year, they have let loose a "reign of terror in a fascist manner" as a result of which many CPI(M) activists were forced to flee from their houses and a number of the party offices demolished.

He said, police remained silent spectator to these incidents while the "constitution is throttled in the state."

The party secretary alleged that CPI(M) East Tripura candidate Jitendra Chaudhury and that from West Tripura seat Shankar Datta, both sitting Lok Sabha MPs, have been attacked several times during their poll campaign.

He alleged fear psychosis prevailed in the state as the BJP activists were intimidating the opposition party workers and supporters, including those of the Congress.

Das said, a delegation of the CPI-M, led by party General Secretary, Sitaram Yechuri had met the ECI on March 6 last and demanded to take appropriate actions for creating conducive atmosphere for elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manik Sarkar West Tripura constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019 India election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp