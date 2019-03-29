Home Nation

Death threat probe against ex-ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair intensified

Madhavan Nair played a crucial role in the design and development of the cryogenic engine for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Published: 29th March 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police has intensified its probe into a death threat against former ISRO chairman G. Madhavan Nair, warning him not to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an intelligence official said here on Friday.

Speaking to IANS, the official, on condition of anonymity, said the threat came in a letter two days ago.

"The death threat that came in a letter, mentions the name of the Jaish-e- Mohammed terror group. It has now been sent for a high-profile forensic examination and the test results are awaited. The police have already registered a case and detailed investigations are going on by multiple probe teams of the Kerala Police," he said.

The 75-year-old Nair, who resides in the heart of the state capital, retired as chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2009 and is a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee.

He played a crucial role in the design and development of the cryogenic engine for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

Last year, Nair joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhavan Nair ISRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp