Government has taken measures to set up 'chowkidar' in space: PM Modi in Odisha

He came down heavily on opposition parties who he said "belittled" the space achievement.

Published: 29th March 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JEYPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government had taken measures to set up a 'chowkidar' in space and asked people to vote for a government that can take concrete decisions and not just raise slogans.

Launching his campaign in eastern India with a rally in Jeypore area of Odisha's Koraput district, the prime minister said the NDA government wouldn't have been able to do any development work in the country without the support of the people.

He sought blessings from his supporters for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the NDA government has left no stone unturned to bring about development in the state.

"The NDA government has been working hard to develop road and rail infrastructure in the state. There is no dearth of funds when it comes to development work in the country. In the last five years, the government has been able to build homes for eight lakh families, light up 3,000 houses and provide gas connections to 40 lakh homes," Modi stated.

Referring to Mission Shakti, when India demonstrated anti-satellite (ASAT) missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, he said the government has taken measures to set up a 'chowkidar' (watchman ) in space.

He came down heavily on opposition parties who he said "belittled" the space achievement.

"Those that are criticising the anti-satellite technology will be given a befitting reply in the elections," he claimed, urging people to vote for a government that can take concrete decisions, not the one that only raises slogans.

