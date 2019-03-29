Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Gauhati HC bans bandhs, blockades

The Gauhati High Court has banned bandhs and blockades, terming them as illegal and unconstitutional. After hearing a writ petition, the court issued guidelines to end the menace. Bandhs and blockades in Assam are called by various organisations. In an order, the court directed that losses incurred during bandhs and blockades should be recovered from the organisers. The court also directed district police chiefs to file FIRs against bandh and blockade enforcers and prepare charge sheets against them.

Encouraging the differently-abled

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration, in collaboration with NGO Shishu Sarothi, organised a programme in Guwahati recently to create awareness among differently-abled persons about their right to vote. Saswati Saikia, who has been working for long to secure the rights of the differently-abled, said not many people in the community feel enthused about voting in elections as society treats them as second-class citizens and there are other physical problems. Assam’s chief electoral officer, Mukesh Sahu, said most differently-abled people did not cast their vote to avoid standing in a queue. The election department will set up special polling booths for them.

Major haul of US dollars

Railway Police personnel seized $5,40,000 from two youths from Manipur at the Guwahati railway station recently. The accused, Golianmung (21) and Thang Piang (19), were arrested when they were leaving the station to catch a bus to Manipur. They had arrived from New Jalpaiguri by train. For the Railway Police, there is hardly an incident-free day. The city is becoming a transit route for smugglers of gold, marijuana and guns. These are often brought from Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, and taken to various parts of the country.

Zoo gets new inmates

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, popularly known as Guwahati Zoo, has got 32 new inmates. Eight crocodiles, two emus, two ostriches and 20 cockatiels were brought from Kanpur Zoo as part of an exchange programme. To get these birds and animals, the Guwahati Zoo had to send two pelicans, two four-horned antelopes and four Sangai deer to Kanpur Zoo.

Persia comes to Guwahati

The north-east has got its first Mediterranean-specialty restaurant, Heartland Persia, in Guwahati. It serves an array of dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. After opening the outlet, Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner to India, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, said nothing helps create bonds faster than food.