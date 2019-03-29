Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi to be in Ayodhya on last leg of Uttar Pradesh trip

Priyanka Gandhi will visit Ayodhya in the last leg of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit, which will culminate with a roadshow.

Published: 29th March 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

By IANS

RAE BARELI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ayodhya on Friday in the last leg of her three-day Uttar Pradesh visit, which will culminate with a roadshow.

The party's eastern in-charge of the state will reach Faizabad around 11.30 a.m. and meet party workers at several places in the temple town.

She will then embark on the road show to Ayodhya.

Later she will pray at the Hanumangarhi temple before concluding her journey.

