Home Nation

Man held for sexually abusing 8-year-old boy in Maharashtra

The accused, who lived in the vicinity, spotted the minor and took him to his house, where he sexually abused him.

Published: 29th March 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old boy in Bhiwandi town in the district.

The accused, identified as Rakigh Ansari (20), a resident of Rasulabad at Khadipar in Bhiwandi, was arrested for the offence that took place on Thursday evening, a police official said on Friday.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the boy was playing in the locality around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The accused, who lived in the vicinity, spotted the minor and took him to his house, where he sexually abused him. When the boy returned home later, he narrated the ordeal to his parents.

After that, local residents caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

Ansari was booked and arrested by Nizampura police under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual abuse Sexual harassment Thane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp