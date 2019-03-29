Manohar Parrikar played crucial role in three border strikes: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

By ANI

PANAJI: Remembering late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's role, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said was extremely angry after the 2016 Uri terror attack that had killed 18 Army personnel.

Narrating about the experience he had working with Parrikar, Rajnath said that the former Defence Minister had played a "crucial role" in the three border air strikes conducted by India in the past five years.

Lauding Parrikar's dedication towards national security, the Union Minister said that the former Defence Minister had closely monitored the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army after the ghastly Uri terror attack.

"After Uri, the Prime Minister had called two-three of us. Anger was clearly visible on Parrikar ji's face, he played an important role in that air strike and observed the operation all night. You may not know this, but he also played a crucial role in two air strikes," Rajnath said in Panaji on Thursday while addressing a condolence meet named 'Manohar Yadi' held to remember Parrikar, who died on March 17 after a prolonged battle against cancer.

The strikes were conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Uri terror attack wherein 18 Army personnel were killed.

Scores of politicians like Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others paid homage to Parrikar at Kala Academy on Thursday.

Talking at length about Parrikar, Singh said that the former Defence Minister lived a short yet dignified life.

"Manohar Parrikar was a person with an elevated mind and zero arrogance. He was a decisive leader, a visionary and a fighter who played a pivotal role as a Defence Minister of the country. His sharp mind and ingenious character helped him to stand tall throughout his career. He was highly respected due to these extraordinary qualities. He was a true 'karmayoddha', who worked till his last breath. His simple and noble lifetime will be an inspiration for generations to come," Singh said.

Governor Sinha while sharing memories of the late Chief Minister said that Parrikar was a true "karyakarta", a humble and gentle personality. "His life was a mission to serve the common people and we must treasure and pass on this legacy," the Governor said.

Calling Parrikar an architect of Modern Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant opined that it is the need of an hour to adhere to his ideals and principles. "Parrikar's values will lead us to create social leaders. His work ethics will be a guiding force to each one of us. His memories will be published in a book shortly," Sawant said.

Union Minister for AYUSH, Shri Shripad Naik recalled the days when he and Manohar Parrikar worked together and remembered his contribution to nation building.

Parrikar, a senior BJP leader, died on March 17 evening after a prolonged battle against cancer at the age of 63.