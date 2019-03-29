Home Nation

Manohar Parrikar played crucial role in three border strikes: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Talking at length about Parrikar, Rajnath Singh said that the former Defence Minister lived a short yet dignified life.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Remembering late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's role, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said was extremely angry after the 2016 Uri terror attack that had killed 18 Army personnel.

Narrating about the experience he had working with Parrikar, Rajnath said that the former Defence Minister had played a "crucial role" in the three border air strikes conducted by India in the past five years.

Lauding Parrikar's dedication towards national security, the Union Minister said that the former Defence Minister had closely monitored the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army after the ghastly Uri terror attack.

ALSO READ: Not yet thought about contesting Panaji bypoll, says Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal

"After Uri, the Prime Minister had called two-three of us. Anger was clearly visible on Parrikar ji's face, he played an important role in that air strike and observed the operation all night. You may not know this, but he also played a crucial role in two air strikes," Rajnath said in Panaji on Thursday while addressing a condolence meet named 'Manohar Yadi' held to remember Parrikar, who died on March 17 after a prolonged battle against cancer.

The strikes were conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Uri terror attack wherein 18 Army personnel were killed.

Scores of politicians like Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others paid homage to Parrikar at Kala Academy on Thursday.

Talking at length about Parrikar, Singh said that the former Defence Minister lived a short yet dignified life.

"Manohar Parrikar was a person with an elevated mind and zero arrogance. He was a decisive leader, a visionary and a fighter who played a pivotal role as a Defence Minister of the country. His sharp mind and ingenious character helped him to stand tall throughout his career. He was highly respected due to these extraordinary qualities. He was a true 'karmayoddha', who worked till his last breath. His simple and noble lifetime will be an inspiration for generations to come," Singh said.

Governor Sinha while sharing memories of the late Chief Minister said that Parrikar was a true "karyakarta", a humble and gentle personality. "His life was a mission to serve the common people and we must treasure and pass on this legacy," the Governor said.

Calling Parrikar an architect of Modern Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant opined that it is the need of an hour to adhere to his ideals and principles. "Parrikar's values will lead us to create social leaders. His work ethics will be a guiding force to each one of us. His memories will be published in a book shortly," Sawant said.

Union Minister for AYUSH, Shri Shripad Naik recalled the days when he and Manohar Parrikar worked together and remembered his contribution to nation building.

Parrikar, a senior BJP leader, died on March 17 evening after a prolonged battle against cancer at the age of 63.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Rajnath Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp