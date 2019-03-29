Home Nation

Samjhauta blast case: Swami Aseemanand’s statement not accepted as proof

Aseemand had recorded his confessional statement under section 164 CrPc on January 15, 2011 but later retracted from it on May 12, 2011 claiming, he was tortured by NIA to make the statement. 

Published: 29th March 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Panchkula Swami Aseemanand after a special court acquitted him along with three others in the Samjhauta train blast case Panchkula Wednesday March 20 2019.

Panchkula Swami Aseemanand after a special court acquitted him along with three others in the Samjhauta train blast case Panchkula Wednesday March 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil and Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: The confessional statement given by Swami Aseemanand in the Samjhauta blast case was not accepted as credible evidence by the Special NIA court in Panchkula which on March 20 acquitted Aseemanand and others due to lack of evidence.

Aseemand had recorded his confessional statement under section 164 CrPc on January 15, 2011 but later retracted from it on May 12, 2011 claiming, he was tortured by NIA to make the statement. 

While acquitting the accused, Special Judge Jagdeep Singh said corroboration of confessional statement is necessary if retracted but in this case, there was no corroboration of Swami statement given by Aseemanand to prove his guilt.  

Citing judgments of the Supreme Court, the judge said retracted confession can be relied upon if it is found that retraction made by the accused was on a false premise. However, he added that there was “reasonable doubt” whether the confession statement in this case was voluntary. 

Judge Jagdeep Singh said certain safeguards are to be followed to ensure that the confession is made voluntarily by the accused after being apprised of the implications of making such confession.

The court pointed out that Magistrate Rakesh Singh who recorded Aseemanand’s statement had not inquired from the accused since how long he was in police custody prior to 13.01.2011 when NIA moved the application to record Aseemanad’s statement. Also, the magistrate did not ask the accused whether he was in police remand at the time when he was produced before him, the court said, adding that Aseemanand had been in police custody for some 20 days prior to recording of his statement. 

“Thus, from the circumstances leading to recording of the statement u/s 164 Cr.P.C. of accused Aseemanand before learned Magistrate and also in the light of the fact that said accused retracted from his statement at the earliest opportunity. A reasonable doubt may be entertained about the voluntary nature of the statement made by accused Aseemanand,” the judge concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aseemanand Swami Aseemanand Samjhauta blast case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp