Two militants killed, 5 soldiers injured in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the militants were killed in an encounter in Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants (Photo | PTI)

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

Five soldiers were also injured in the operation which has now ended. Kalia said two rifles were recovered from the slain militants. Their identities were being ascertained.

