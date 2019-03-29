Two militants killed, 5 soldiers injured in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the militants were killed in an encounter in Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Five soldiers were also injured in the operation which has now ended. Kalia said two rifles were recovered from the slain militants. Their identities were being ascertained.