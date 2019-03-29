Uma Bharti not to contest from Bhopal, but will campaign against Digvijaya Singh in Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Union minister and former Lok Sabha member from Bhopal seat Uma Bharti has made it clear that while she won’t be contesting coming general elections from Bhopal, she would certainly campaign in Madhya Pradesh capital to enlighten electorate about the injustice done by Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh to the city in the past.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the former MP CM Uma Bharti (who won the Bhopal seat for BJP in 1999) wrote “I won’t come to Bhopal to contest the election as any BJP worker will defeat Digvijaya Singh from the constituency. But I’ll definitely campaign in Bhopal to tell the electorate about what injustice has been done by Singh to the city in the past.”

Referring to recent media reports, about Singh’s MP minister son Jaivardhan Singh challenging her to contest against his father, Bharti tweeted, “as Bhopal MP, I had announced to address the drinking water crisis in Bhopal by bringing river Narmada’s water to Bhopal. As the local MP I’d made necessary arrangements for it and then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while approving the Narmada Sagar Dam project had made adequate provision for Bhopal’s drinking water needs.”

“But then MP CM Digvijaya Singh not only ridiculed the plan to bring Narmada river water to Bhopal, dubbing it as impossible, but also created hurdles in its way. But when I became the state’s CM in 2003, the first cabinet meeting cleared the decks for bringing Narmada water to Bhopal.”

In another tweet, Bharti said “as the MP CM, Digvijaya Singh had ousted 40,000 daily wage workers (thousands being from Bhopal) at one go. These sacked workers were reinstated in the first cabinet meeting when I became the CM.”

“Even when I got the Bhopal Airport rechristened as Bhojpal, Singh didn’t attend the program even after giving assurance to attend it, as he wasn’t happy with the development. Singh has never left any opportunity to disrespect Bhopal and create hurdles in city’s development. It’s great that the man who did injustice to Bhopal will now have to appear before the court of the people in the same city. I’m sure that people of Bhopal parliamentary constituency will avenge the injustice done to them by defeating Singh with massive margin,” tweeted Bharti.