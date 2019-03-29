Uttar Pradesh gangster flees from custody, three police personnel arrested

By ANI

GHAZIABAD (Uttar Pradesh): Dreaded Gangster of Western Uttar Pradesh, Badan Singh Baddo, fled from police custody after allegedly entertaining police personnel in a Meerut hotel, where alcohol was served.

Baddo, who was lodged in Fatehgarh jail, was sent to Ghaziabad for a court hearing on Thursday. However, he fled from a Meerut hotel where he had gone along with police personnel.

Following the incident, Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nitin Tiwari reached the hotel and ordered the arrest of police personnel who were part of the team responsible for the movement of convict Baddo from jail to court.

Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Narayan Singh told ANI, "Biddo had fled while he was being taken to Fatehgarh jail after being produced in the court. We are investigating the circumstances under which he fled. Six police personnel and three other individuals have been arrested in the case." Police has registered a case and is investigating the incident.