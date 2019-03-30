After ASAT, India readying satellite to sniff out enemy radars

By Online Desk

After destroying a low-orbit satellite with a space missile, India is now readying to lauch a new surveillance satellite that will keep an eye on enemy radars.

The satellite launch by PSLV on April 1 will place India's EMISAT (advanced electronic intelligence satellite) and 28 other satellites belonging to the US, Switzerland, Lithuania and Spain in space.

The mission will include launching an electronic intelligence surveillance satellite EMISAT in partnership with the DRDO.

EMISAT will measure the electromagnetic spectrum and intercept radio signals originating from communication systems and radars. Military satellites like EMISAT are designed to monitor the actitivies of enemy radars and sensors deployed along the borders, know the exact topography of enemy radars and find out how many communication devices are active in the area.

This will also be the first time ISRO is trying to launch satellites in three different orbits. While EMISAT will be deployed at an orbit that is 749 km from Earth's surface, other satellites will be placed at different altitudes.

"The immediate mission what we are targeting is the PSLV C-45. This mission is special in the sense, for the first time PSLV will have a three-orbit mission in a single flight," ISRO chairman K Sivan was quoted by NDTV as saying.