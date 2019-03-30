Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar launches campaign, holds road show in Varanasi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' launched his poll campaign by holding a road show in Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, on Saturday.

Ahead of kicking off his road show, Azad garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar amidst the slogans of ‘Jai Bheem’ chanted by his followers.

While embarking upon the day-long road show, the Bhim Army chief claimed that he had come to Varanasi to warn 'chowkidar' (PM Modi) on behalf of all those two crore jobless youth who were

assured of jobs by him five years ago at the time of 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrashekhar also took a jibe at the PM accusing him of ignoring the deprived sections while having money to waive off loans of a handful of capitalists. “He has failed to stop the harassment of

poor,” Chandrashekhar. He claimed that he had been struggling for the rights of poor and Dalit for a long time and would continue to do so till they got justice.

"I shall continue to raise the voice of youth of all caste and communities," he said while addressing his supporters. During the road show, some students associated with UP College Student Union tried to show black flags to the Bhim Army chief but the police foiled their bid and took two protestors into custody.

The district administration had accorded permission to Chandrashekhar to hold his road show between 11 am and 4 pm. He had recently announced that he would contest Lok Sabha election against PM Modi

to prove that he was not afraid of his might and stature.

"I would remind him of his unfulfilled promises made at the time of 2014 Lok Sabha election," he said.

While PM Modi will seek re-election from Varanasi as the BJP candidate, other parties have yet to announce their candidates against him.

The eastern UP seat has fallen in the share of Samajwadi Party.

However, on Friday, speculations were rife about Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi from Varanasi when she herself asked one of her workers that why shouldn’t she contest from Varanasi while responding to the demand of fighting election from Rae Bareli.

The Bhim Army chief commenced his caravan from collectorate and conclude it at Ravidas temple. The procession comprised of an SUV, nine two-wheelers along with 500 people.