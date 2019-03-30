Home Nation

Bihar intermediate exam 2019: Girls top science and arts stream; pass percentage 79.76

Rohini Prakash topped the science stream with 473 marks out of total 500 while Rohini Rani topped arts stream with 463 marks and Satyam Kumar topped the commerce stream with 472 marks.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Photos of the week

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

PATNA: Girls have topped the science and arts stream of the Bihar Intermediate examination (Class 12), the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The pass percentage of the Intermediate examination this year was 79.76 per cent while last year it was 52.71 per cent.

A Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) release said Rohini Prakash topped the science stream with 473 marks out of total 500 while Rohini Rani topped the arts stream with 463 marks and Satyam Kumar topped the commerce stream with 472 marks.

Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department R K Mahajan declared the results of all the three streams in the presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

Talking to the media persons Kishore claimed that "A total of 79.76 per cent candidates, who appeared in all the three streams of arts, science and commerce, have passed the examination this year. The pass percentage previous year was 52.71 per cent."

The intermediate examination was conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2019 during which 12,78,655 students had appeared at the examination in all the three streams out of which 10,19,855 passed the exam.

Toppers in all the three streams will get cash prize of Rs one lakh each, while those securing second and third positions will be given Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 apart from a laptop and kindle E-reader, BSEB release said.

Check your results here. (You can also check results by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebinteredu.in or www.bsebbihar.com)

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Intermediate examination Bihar 12th Board exams Bihar exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp