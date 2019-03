By PTI

PILIBHIT: Five people were burnt to death when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after being hit by a Nepali tourist bus here in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on Pilibhit-Bareilly road near Khamariya village under Kotwali Jehanabad police station area.

All the five occupants were killed after the car caught fire, they said.

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained, the police said.