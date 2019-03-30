Kolkata diary: Civic body recruits food inspectors, youths take Youtube help to steal bikes

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

Civic body recruits 80 food inspectors

Kolkata Municipal Corporation has hired 80 food inspectors to check the food and water quality at food outlets and restaurants in the city. Five food inspectors will keep a vigil on each of the 16 boroughs of the city.

The city had only 12 food inspectors. Recent events, such as the sale of dead animals from abattoirs to city restaurants and prevalence of sale of stale chicken and adulterated edible oil, spices and packaged drinking water has forced the civic body to hire more staff.

Youths learn to steal bikes from YouTube

Two 19-year-old youths were recently nabbed for stealing around 10 motorbikes. They revealed that they took lessons from YouTube to learn to start the motorbikes with ignition wires. The accused Aditya Gupta, a BCom first year student, and Ajay Mallick, a dropout, revealed that they stole the motorbikes to fund their lavish lifestyle and kept the stolen motorbikes at the homes of friends and relatives and sold them off after getting a good deal.

The accused have been presented at Barasat district court, which sent them to 10-day police custody. So far, the police have recovered two stolen bikes and are on the lookout for other gang members.

Politics dominate city’s ‘addas’

Bengalis can’t do without an evening get-together with friends, popularly known as ‘adda’. Discussion of contemporary topics at the addas is the norm in most parts of the state.

With the EC announced the polls, the prevalent political scenario and local issues have become the topics of discussion among people at the addas at different tea shops in the city, leading to heated debates among not only friends but also strangers bringing out different perspectives.

Political murals adorn Kolkata walls

Come election season, walls of the city’s streets become the canvas for political parties. They not only paint their candidates’ names but also write innovative slogans to attack the rivals.

Soon after the announcement of polls on March 10, the city’s walls are seeing a riot of colours.

The importance of murals in the political landscape of the city and the state was witnessed when nearly all candidates of all political parties began their campaigning themselves painting murals in their constituencies.

Aishik Chanda

Our correspondent in West Bengal

chanda.aishik@gmail.com