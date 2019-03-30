Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Kanhaiya Kumar booked for breach of Model Code of Conduct

The case was lodged at Mansur Chak police station of the Begusarai district in Bihar under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, SHO Arvind Kumar said.

Published: 30th March 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls here as a CPI candidate, was on Friday booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The case was lodged at Mansur Chak police station of the district under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, SHO Arvind Kumar said.

He said as per the FIR, based on the complaint of Mansur Chak Block Development Officer-cum-flying squad magistrate Shatrughan Rajak, Kanhaiya had addressed a public meeting in a village on Thursday without obtaining prior permission for the same from the authorities.

Follow our full election coverage here

The former student leader, who is making his electoral debut from Begusarai, is engaged in a triangular contest wherein Union minister Giriraj Singh is in the fray as a BJP candidate while the RJD has fielded Tanveer Hasan its candidate in the last general elections who had finished the runner-up.

Polling will be held in Begusarai in the fourth phase of elections on April 29 while the filing of nominations will begin on April 02.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar CPI Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp