Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Shivpal Yadav sees BJP candidate as main competition for Firozabad

Yadav is expected to file his nomination for the Firozabad seat on Saturday.

Published: 30th March 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

FIROZABAD: President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav Friday said his main competition for the Firozabad Lok Seat will be the BJP candidate.

"The BJP has not declared the name of its candidate yet. The BJP has tacit understanding with SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. I am the one who was the most vocal against the BJP," Yadav told reporters when asked about nephew Akshay Yadav's candidature against him here.

Yadav is expected to file his nomination for the Firozabad seat on Saturday.

Follow our full election coverage here

His party is contesting LS elections from nine states.

Shivpal said, "Till now our party has declared 41 candidates in nine states. We are supporting 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) in the Mainpuri seat and our party workers will ensure his victory."

When asked whether he would campaign for Mulayam, Yadav said, "If 'Netaji' calls me, I will surely go to campaign for him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivpal Singh Yadav Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp