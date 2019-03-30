Home Nation

Militants shoot civilian to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Earlier in the day, a civil car had exploded near a CRPF convoy in Banihal town, triggering memories of the February 14 vehicle-borne suicide attack in Pulwama.

Published: 30th March 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Militants shot dead a civilian at Main Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, a civil car had exploded near a CRPF convoy in Banihal town, triggering memories of the February 14 vehicle-borne suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

The shooting comes on the heels of a grenade attack in Pulwama, in which a CRPF personnel sustained injuries.

Further details are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir baramulla Militants Civilian Killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp