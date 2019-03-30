Militants shoot civilian to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
Earlier in the day, a civil car had exploded near a CRPF convoy in Banihal town, triggering memories of the February 14 vehicle-borne suicide attack in Pulwama.
Militants shot dead a civilian at Main Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
Earlier in the day, a civil car had exploded near a CRPF convoy in Banihal town, triggering memories of the February 14 vehicle-borne suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 40 personnel.
The shooting comes on the heels of a grenade attack in Pulwama, in which a CRPF personnel sustained injuries.
Further details are awaited.