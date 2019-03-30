Home Nation

Nirav Modi denied bail again by UK court

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had ordered the extradition of former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya in December last year.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav_Modi_UK_court

Nirav Modi (Photo | File)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot of London’s Westminster Magistrate on Friday denied bail to Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant and prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB Bank scam, on the ground that he posed a significant flight risk.

Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard officers when he was trying to open a new bank account on March 19. Denied bail during his first court appearance a day after by District Judge Marie Mallon, he has been jailed at HMP Wandsworth prison in south-west London since last Wednesday.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had ordered the extradition of former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya in December last year.

Toby Cadman, appearing for the Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of India, told the court that Modi is wanted for alleged “high value and sophisticated” fraud and money laundering amounting to USD 2 billion. Not only did Modi pose a flight risk, he had even issued death threats to witnesses related to his laundering case and tried to destroy evidence related to the case," he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirav Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp