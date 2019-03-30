Home Nation

Sachin Tendulkar meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar; only a 'courtesy call' says party

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was a "courtesy call" and the two did not discuss politics during the meeting that lasted for around half an hour.

Published: 30th March 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar Saturday called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence `Silver Oak' here.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said it was a "courtesy call" and the two did not discuss politics during the meeting that lasted for around half an hour.

A party source said Pawar had backed Tendulkar recently when he was trolled by BJP supporters for stating, after the Pulwama attack, that India should play Pakistan in the World Cup, and "today's meeting was just a courtesy call against that backdrop."

Amid demand that India should not play Pakistan even during the coming World Cup after the Pulwama incident, Tendulkar had said he would hate to gift two points to Pakistan by not playing.

As he came under fire, Pawar defended Tendulkar, a former Rajya Sabha member, saying those attacking the master batsman should keep it in mind that he started his career by beating Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar NCP Sharad Pawar Nawab Malik World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp