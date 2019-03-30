Home Nation

Samajwadi Party fields Rambhuyan Nishad from Gorakhpur, gives Kanpur seat to Ram Kumar

The development comes a day after the Nishad Party quit the SP-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in the state.

Published: 30th March 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 12:05 PM

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced candidates for the Gorakhpur and Kanpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded Rambhuyan Nishad from Gorakhpur and Ram Kumar from Kanpur.

The SP has announced candidates for 29 out of the 37 seats it is contesting in the state. The BSP is contesting on 38 and the RLD on three seats. Two seats have been left for the Congress. The seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh is set from April 11 to May 19.

TAGS
Rambhuyan Nishad Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

