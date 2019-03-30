Home Nation

Unaccounted Rs 46 lakh cash seized from youth on board Bhopal-bound train

The cash was seized by railway cops near the Gadarwara railway station in Narsinghpur district, while the train was on route to Bhopal from Jabalpur.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unaccounted cash totalling Rs 46 lakh was seized from a 21-year-old passenger Gautam Kushwah on board the sleeper coach of Bhopal-bound Amarkantak Express in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Quizzing of the detained youth revealed that he works at the shop of one Sarfaraz in Bhopal. His employer had asked him to go to Jabalpur and meet one Dipak, who would give him a bag containing some items for bringing to Bhopal, senior police and administrative officials said.

“Since the seized cash is above Rs 10 lakh hence the matter is being handed over to Income Tax department for further probe,” a senior administrative official said.

