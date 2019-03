By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections over the authorities not paying heed to their demand to construct a bridge over Solani river.

The decision was taken at a panchayat meeting in Yogender Nagar village.

A villager, Pratap Singh, said since the village is located near the river, residents face problems in getting across.

These problems are aggravated during the monsoon season, he added.