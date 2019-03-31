Home Nation

Most 'star' MPs have done below-average work in own constituencies: ADR

In a survey, ADR asked voters to list the three top issues plaguing their constituency and asked them to rate their legislator’s performance in solving the issues on a scale of five.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhiPMModi

(L-R) Prime Minister Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the floor of the Parliament. (Screengrabs | Lok Sabha TV)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most ‘star’ Members of Parliament have done below-average work in their constituencies, an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

Of the 17 MPs analysed, only two got an above-average score. In a survey, ADR asked voters to list the three top issues plaguing their constituency and asked them to rate their legislator’s performance in solving the issues on a scale of five. Scores below three indicate below-average performance, while scores above three show above-average work. Scores below one were in the ‘poor’ category while those above 3.5 fell in the ‘good’ category.

Only four of the analysed MPs scored in the above-average category. While Union minister Nitin Gadkari scored an above-average rating in solving the drinking water problem in his constituency of Nagpur, the Congress MP from Nanded, Ashok Chavan, got an above-average score in solving the employment problem in his constituency. The other two MPs who received an above-average score were Bangalore North MP Sadanand Gowda and Gulbarga MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok 
Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Better employment opportunities was the one issue that resonated among voters in all the 17 constituencies analysed. Some of the other issues which were on the top of voters’ minds included agricultural loans and agricultural subsidies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Star MPs Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 Association of Democratic Reforms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp