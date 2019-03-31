Most 'star' MPs have done below-average work in own constituencies: ADR

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most ‘star’ Members of Parliament have done below-average work in their constituencies, an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

Of the 17 MPs analysed, only two got an above-average score. In a survey, ADR asked voters to list the three top issues plaguing their constituency and asked them to rate their legislator’s performance in solving the issues on a scale of five. Scores below three indicate below-average performance, while scores above three show above-average work. Scores below one were in the ‘poor’ category while those above 3.5 fell in the ‘good’ category.

Only four of the analysed MPs scored in the above-average category. While Union minister Nitin Gadkari scored an above-average rating in solving the drinking water problem in his constituency of Nagpur, the Congress MP from Nanded, Ashok Chavan, got an above-average score in solving the employment problem in his constituency. The other two MPs who received an above-average score were Bangalore North MP Sadanand Gowda and Gulbarga MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok

Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Better employment opportunities was the one issue that resonated among voters in all the 17 constituencies analysed. Some of the other issues which were on the top of voters’ minds included agricultural loans and agricultural subsidies.