In a first-of-its-kind event, 15 transgender couples tied the knot in Raipur

Five transgenders who got married at a function in Raipur said to be the first such event for the community in the country.

Published: 31st March 2019

Trans women tie the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Raipur.(Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Couples from Punjab, Kolkata, Gujarat, Indore and other cities diligently went through the nuptial routine in keeping the matrimonial traditions and rituals. The event featured all pre-wedding rituals such as Haldi ceremony, Mehendi ceremony and Sangeet.

The nuptials were conducted at the Pujari Park palace at Raipur.

A ring ceremony was also put together for the couples on the day before wedding. Nuptial vows were exchanged as local women crooned popular wedding songs.

The reception was attended by people representing a cross section of society, including activists and politicians. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed the ritual of ‘Kanyadaan’.

The transgender brides, in traditional, gilded wedding attires, shed tears of joy at the consummation of their marriage. The grooms, sporting contrasting colours, appeared suitably dressed for the occasion.

They arrived at the Mandaap riding horses in an elaborate procession, with wedding bands. The procession started from the Civil Lines area. Many of the grooms were spotted clicking selfies on the way.

Saumya from Raipur, who married Lokesh Kumar from Balod district of Chhattisgarh, said, “We met at a friend’s marriage where Lokesh was a barati. We became good friends and, in time, realized that we were made for each other.”

“We met on a train 8 years ago and fell in love. We are delighted to have become life partners today,” Anupriya, a transgender from Patna who married Manish Kumar, also from Patna, said. Relatives of the brides and grooms attended the do.

“This event will help trans people in their quest for equality in society. Two Nikahs and 13 Hindu marriages were performed in keeping with the rituals,” Neena Yusuf, an activist promoting the event, said.

The relatives of brides and grooms attended the event.

