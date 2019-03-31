Home Nation

Watch ISRO launches live in Sriharikota

Until now, you might have witnessed rocket launches on television or even from your terrace. But henceforth, you will have the opportunity to see them live in Sriharikota.

Published: 31st March 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

The ISRO viewing gallery in Sriharikota. Large screens will be placed to “explain launcher and satellite features,” the space body said

The ISRO viewing gallery in Sriharikota. Large screens will be placed to “explain launcher and satellite features,” the space body said. | Special Arrangement

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is building a Space Theme Park, which has a dedicated viewing gallery that would enable the general public to watch launches taking place from the space port. It can currently accommodate 5,000 people.

Monday’s PSLV C-45 launch, carrying the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) EMISAT satellite—which can locate enemy radar—and 28 international customer satellites, would be the first launch where the public would be welcome.  

Officials told Express that ISRO chairman K Sivan will inaugurate the gallery on Sunday. “People have to register online first using the link provided in the official website. The registration for Monday’s launch is closed and the date for the next launch, PSLV C-46, will be announced shortly,” officials said.

