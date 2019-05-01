Home Nation

Agra sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius, schools to shut early

The mercury soared to touch 45 degrees Celsius here on Tuesday, while Mathura was hotter at 47.2 degrees Celsius.

By IANS

AGRA: In view of the intense heat wave sweeping the region, Agra district authorities on Wednesday directed school managements to change class timings to ensure children reached home early by 12.30 p.m. or 1 p.m.

The met office, however, have promised some respite in the next two days due to the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.

The historical monuments here, including the Taj Mahal, have a deserted look with the number of footfalls falling sharply.

The Agra district courts too have changed their schedule, opening earlier at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, half the city is struggling with acute water shortage. Long queues at hand pumps and municipal water tanks have become a routine feature, particularly in the Trans-Yamuna area.

