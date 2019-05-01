'Better late than never': PM Modi hails UN move to list Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the UN's decision of naming the Pakistani terrorist outfit, Jaish-e- Mohammad's Chief, Masood Azhar, an international terrorist, as better late than never. He said that it is a step in the right direction in the long fight to end terrorism and that he wants to thank the entire international community who stood by India.



"Der aye, durust aye (Better late than never)," Modi said at an election rally here. This decision is a big success in the war to finish terrorism, he said. The PM added that it is the power of 130 crore people that their voice can't be ignored on the international level.

"There was a time when the PM was remote-controlled by its Government and had no voice. But today the whole country has seen how the UN has heard the voice of 130 crore Indians. Today the roar of new India is heard all over the world. It's proven now that India can't be ignored. I say it confidently that this is just the start", exclaimed Modi.

Talking about Rajasthan, Modi said he has a special relationship with the state. PM had held a rally after the surgical strikes in Churu and today after Masood Azhar's terrorist declaration, he has held a rally in Jaipur. "In the past few days, we have been eradicating terrorism from Jammu Kashmir. We killed terrorists in the air strikes going inside Pakistan. Before that, we had conducted surgical strikes. While the country is witnessing the success of our policy against terrorism. All of this in totality has become the reason for the strength of 130 crore Indians", he stated.

PM Modi also criticized Congress President Rahul Gandhi without naming him on this occasion and said, "When the surgical strike was going on, 'Naamdar' used to tweet and make fun of us. I want to say to him today that it is not just the success of Narendra Modi but the success of all all the Indians. Today is the day to rejoice irrespective of your caste or religion. I want to plead to all political parties to not spoil this atmosphere of confidence in the nation. I want to thank the international community on behalf of all Indians to stand by us", he said.