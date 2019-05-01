Home Nation

BJP using martyrdom of jawans for election purposes: Mayawati

She also alleged that like the previous Congress government, the BJP dispensation too is using the CBI, ED and the Income Tax department against its political opponents for electoral gains.

Published: 01st May 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

BARABANKI: BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday accused the BJP of using the martyrdom of jawans for election purposes and regretted that the country's borders are still not totally secure.

She also alleged that like the previous Congress government, the BJP dispensation too is using the CBI, ED and the Income Tax department against its political opponents for electoral gains.

"Under such circumstance, the electorate have to see to it that neither the BJP nor the Congress comes to power at the centre," the BSP chief said at an election meeting here.

Claiming that the BJP will be voted out of power this time because of its pro-RSS, capitalist, communal and casteist policies, Mayawati said no amount of "drama" or 'jumlebazi' (rhetoric) will help the party.

"The borders of the country are not totally secure under the BJP government as a result of which terror attacks are taking place and several jawans are being martyred. It is most unfortunate that they are anyhow using this for election purposes," the BSP supremo said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The new 'dramebazi' of 'chowkidar' will also not be able to save them (BJP) even if all their big and small 'chowkidars' (watchmen) get together and make an all out effort," she said.

Warning people that her political opponents have "adopted every trick" to win the elections, Mayawati said people should not fall for tall election promises and allurements.

"During the last Lok Sabha election, the prime minister (Narendra Modi) had the country dream of 'achche din' and made promises even one-fourth of which were not fulfilled.

This is because most of their time was devoted to saving their capitalists friends and making them richer," she claimed.

The BSP president also accused the Congress of ignoring the contributions of B R Ambedkar and said like the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, Bharat Ratna was awarded to the architect of the Constitution only when V P Singh was the prime minister.

"When V P Singh sought our support for his government, we put forth two conditions -- Bharat Ratna for Ambedkar and implementation of Mandal Commission report, which he accepted. But the BJP, which was giving outside support, did not like this and withdrew," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati BSP BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp