Civilian traffic curbs on NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir to be lifted

By IANS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday decided to completely lift restrictions on civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla stretch of the National Highway-44 effective from Thursday.

Restrictions had already been lifted for Wednesdays on civilian traffic in this stretch of the highway. With today's order, there would be no restrictions on civilian traffic between Srinagar and Baramulla.

The restrictions will, however, continue to remain in force on the movement of civilian traffic from Udhampur to Srinagar on Wednesdays and Sundays to ensure the safety of security forces' convoys. These would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces further.

"Earlier in April, the government had imposed restrictions on civilian movement on the National Highway-44 connecting Jammu to Srinagar in order to ensure adequate security to the movement of security forces' convoys while at the same time minimising public inconvenience," an official statement said.

"These restrictions became necessary following the large movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama terror attack.

"These forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for conducting general elections peacefully," it said.

"In order to facilitate unhindered and secure movement of security forces' convoys, the government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic on NH-44 from Baramulla to Udhampur twice a week, on Sunday and Wednesday, from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Following the successful conduct of elections in Anantnag and Kulgam districts and as the requirement of security forces is now reducing as they are de-inducted, the government has decided to further relax the restrictions on traffic imposed earlier," the statement added.