Clubbing of polling stations blamed for low voter turnout in Kulgam

SRI NAGAR: After the dismal 10.32 per cent polling in Kulgam district in the second phase of polling in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, three ex-MLAs of the south Kashmir district, including a former PDP minister, blamed the PDP-BJP alliance and clubbing of polling stations for the low turnout.

The Homeshalibugh Assembly segment recorded 1.14% polling, Kulgam 1.72%, Devsar 16.84% and Noorbad 20.5% polling Abdul Majid, ex-National Conference MLA from Home Shalibugh said PDP-BJP alliance has turned out to be a disaster for the state, especially the Valley. “My constituency witnessed many civilian killings during PDP-BJP rule. Even today, 200 youths from my constituency are booked under stringent Public Safety Act, 10 are in NIA custody while around 1,500 youths and elderly people are lodged in jails,” he said.

CPI (M) state secretary and ex-MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said PDP-BJP alliance has spelt disaster for J&K.“It was a political flood, which has drowned us all.” The militaristic approach of the Modi government, Tarigami said, has shrunk space for political activity in the Valley whether it be mainstream or moderate separatists. Ex-PDP minister and ex-MLA from Noorabad Abdul Majid Paddar said there is anger among the people against the Centre over its statements on Articles 370 and 35A.

‘Fighting Polls for Articles 370, 35A’

National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited militancy-hit Shopian and state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir visited restive Pulwama district in south Kashmir as part of their poll campaign. Omar said the party is contesting LS polls to safeguard Article 370 (which grants special status to J&K) and 35A (which grants special privileges to J&K residents). “This election is not about development. It is about safeguarding Articles 370 and 35 A, which are of utmost importance for a secure future of our younger generation. Any attack on J&K’s special status will have far reaching consequences,” he said.