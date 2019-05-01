Court dismisses bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar; NBW against son: ED

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A special court here has "dismissed" the bail plea of aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar and has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against his son Aditya Talwar in a money laundering probe related to the Indian aviation sector, the ED said Wednesday.

The two actions came about after the court "examined" the charge sheet or the prosecution compliant filed by the probe agency against the two last month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The court has also taken cognisance of offence against Deepak Talwar in the airline seat allocation scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA," it said.

The agency is also grilling his wife, Deepa Talwar, in the case and she has been questioned under the anti-money laundering law at least on three separate occasions, an agency source said.

Deepak Tawlar's role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under scanner.

He has been accused of criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

Deepak Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

Talwar was arrested by the ED early this year after he was deported from Dubai.