Home Nation

Court dismisses bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar; NBW against son: ED

The two actions came about after the court 'examined' the charge sheet or the prosecution compliant filed by the probe agency against the two last month.

Published: 01st May 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Talwar, FCRA case

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A special court here has "dismissed" the bail plea of aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar and has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against his son Aditya Talwar in a money laundering probe related to the Indian aviation sector, the ED said Wednesday.

The two actions came about after the court "examined" the charge sheet or the prosecution compliant filed by the probe agency against the two last month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The court has also taken cognisance of offence against Deepak Talwar in the airline seat allocation scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA," it said.

The agency is also grilling his wife, Deepa Talwar, in the case and she has been questioned under the anti-money laundering law at least on three separate occasions, an agency source said.

Deepak Tawlar's role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) regime at the Centre is under scanner.

He has been accused of criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

Deepak Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

Talwar was arrested by the ED early this year after he was deported from Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Talwar PMLA case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp