Home Nation

From molestation to drug bust, Ness Wadia is controversy’s favourite child

As per Bloomberg data, Ness is the 11th richest Indian with a net worth of $7.1 billion.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Ness Wadia’s brush with the law isn’t a fresh event. The 47-year-old scion of the 283-year-old Wadia Group yet again made headlines on Tuesday after his name popped up in a case involving him carrying banned substance – cannabis -- to Japan. Ness, who was on a skiing trip to Japan’s Sakkodo province, was handed two-year prison for possessing drugs.

“It is a suspended sentence. Hence it will not impact Ness Wadia in the discharge of any of his responsibilities and he will continue to play the role that he has done hitherto, both within the Group and outside," said a Wadia group spokesperson.

Ness’ past brush with law enforcement

The eldest son of the illustrious Wadias, who also co-owns the IPL team King’s XI Punjab, was in news back in 2014 when his then-girlfriend, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, filed a suit against him for molesting her. Zinta went further with the case and filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to take cognizance of the matter. The couple apparently had a fight at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium just before the commencement of a cricket match. The case was settled out of court last year with Zinta issuing a statement saying, she wants to “move on in life”.

READ: COA to discuss KXIP co-owner's issue on May 3

In 2016, a non-cognisable case was registered against Ness for allegedly physically assaulting and abusing his driver who didn’t comply with his demand for driving fast.

As per Bloomberg data, Ness is the 11th richest Indian with a net worth of $7.1 billion. The stocks of Wadia group, Bombay Burmah, and Bombay Dyeing plummeted after the news of Ness’ arrests surfaced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ness Wadia Wadia Group Molestation Drugs Japan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp