Jan Aushadhi shops in Punjab under scanner

 The district administration of Hoshiarpur, earlier this month, cancelled the contract given to a ‘Jan Aushadhi’ shop which was allegedly sub-let to private players on a profit sharing basis. 

A Jan Aushadhi store (File photo)

CHANDIGARH: The district administration of Hoshiarpur, earlier this month, cancelled the contract given to a ‘Jan Aushadhi’ shop which was allegedly sub-let to private players on a profit sharing basis. 
‘Jan Aushadhi’ pharmacies are managed by Red Cross Societies and cannot be operated by private individuals or companies.  

The violation by the pharmacy in Hoshiarpur in Punjab came to light in a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by an activist. In 2012, the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) had informed civil surgeons of the state that all ‘Jan Aushadhi shops’ would continue to be managed by RCS.The RTI was filed by activist and advocate Hari Chand to the PIO of the Red Cross Society of Hoshiarpur on March 19 this year. 

The PIO provided copies of the agreement vide a letter dated April 12 and simultaneously informed him that under orders from the DC of Hoshiarpur, the agreement with the NGO has been cancelled and that the RCS had taken over. 

On March 5 this year, the state Health and Family Welfare department wrote to all deputy commissioners saying, “It has come to the notice of the Health Department that District Red Cross Societies are not operating the medical shops and have sub-let these properties... The patients in hospitals are hardly benefitted from these shops. Maybe the Red Cross Societies are making money, but it is doubtful if any patient or hospital is benefitted.”  

