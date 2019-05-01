Home Nation

Disabled students to get 20 extra minutes per hour in JEE advanced test

Those students who used to write through scribes, used to get compensatory time

Published: 01st May 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students with at least 40 per cent disabilities will get 20 extra minutes per hour in the JEE (advanced), the entrance test for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), in a first this year. The top 2.45 lakh candidates, including all categories, who have cleared the JEE (main) examinations will be eligible to register for JEE (advanced) examination to be held on May 27.

Sources in IIT Roorkee, the organising institute for the examination this year said that till last year, only those students with disabilities who used to write through scribes, used to be given compensatory time.
The Central government had introduced several changes in the rules for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in admissions and jobs through the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the same is being extended to the admission test now, officials said.

“Under the norm, the students while registering for JEE (advanced) will have to mention their categories and the extent of disabilities and then seek compensatory time,” a senior official at IIT Roorkee said.
JEE-Advanced includes two papers of three hours each and students with more than 40 per cent disabilities will get two extra hours to complete the papers.

If however, any information provided by the student, related to their physical handicap, is found to be fake or misleading, the student’s admission can be cancelled later and he or she can be booked for fraud, the official said.IITs are considered to be the premier educational institutes of higher learning in the country. 

New rules
The top 2.45 lakh candidates, including all categories, who have cleared the JEE (main) examinations will be eligible to register for JEE (advanced) examination to be held on May 27. Sources said that till last year, only those students who used to write through scribes, used to be given extra time

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JEE IIT entrance disabled students extra exam time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp