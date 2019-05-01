Disabled students to get 20 extra minutes per hour in JEE advanced test

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students with at least 40 per cent disabilities will get 20 extra minutes per hour in the JEE (advanced), the entrance test for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), in a first this year. The top 2.45 lakh candidates, including all categories, who have cleared the JEE (main) examinations will be eligible to register for JEE (advanced) examination to be held on May 27.

Sources in IIT Roorkee, the organising institute for the examination this year said that till last year, only those students with disabilities who used to write through scribes, used to be given compensatory time.

The Central government had introduced several changes in the rules for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in admissions and jobs through the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the same is being extended to the admission test now, officials said.

“Under the norm, the students while registering for JEE (advanced) will have to mention their categories and the extent of disabilities and then seek compensatory time,” a senior official at IIT Roorkee said.

JEE-Advanced includes two papers of three hours each and students with more than 40 per cent disabilities will get two extra hours to complete the papers.

If however, any information provided by the student, related to their physical handicap, is found to be fake or misleading, the student’s admission can be cancelled later and he or she can be booked for fraud, the official said.IITs are considered to be the premier educational institutes of higher learning in the country.

New rules

